Armenia PM: I have understood what “citizen” means

YEREVAN. – I’m saying, “Poverty is in the people’s heads,” whereas in the media of some people, it becomes such a title: “If you are poor, you are to blame.”
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said the aforementioned in his concluding address during the National Assembly debates on the proposed five-year program of the Government of Armenia.
“I’m saying poverty is in our heads; I’m saying this as a man who has gone through the entire ‘road’ [of poverty], from end to end,” Pashinyan stressed. “I, yes, say that poverty is in our heads; and this is said by a man who has surmounted it in his head. I have understood what ‘citizen’ means.”