News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
PM: Armenia Government’s program discussion was very successful
PM: Armenia Government’s program discussion was very successful
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The three-day discussion of the Armenian Government’s program was highly successful, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday in the Armenian Parliament.

According to him, Armenia has a new type of parliament.

“I can say that only a small part of the intellectual potential was reflected here in the parliament. I am convinced that this potential will prove itself, the PM said.

As reported earlier, Armenian National Assembly voted to approve the Government’s program for the next five years. A total of 82 deputies voted for and 37 voted against. Among those who voted against were deputies from Bright and Prosperous Armenia parties.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos