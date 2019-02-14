PM: Armenia Government’s program discussion was very successful

The three-day discussion of the Armenian Government’s program was highly successful, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday in the Armenian Parliament.
According to him, Armenia has a new type of parliament.
“I can say that only a small part of the intellectual potential was reflected here in the parliament. I am convinced that this potential will prove itself, the PM said.
As reported earlier, Armenian National Assembly voted to approve the Government’s program for the next five years. A total of 82 deputies voted for and 37 voted against. Among those who voted against were deputies from Bright and Prosperous Armenia parties.