NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 14.02.2019

The National Assembly on Thursday approved, with a vote of 82 for and 37 against, the proposed five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

Before the respective voting, however, the Bright Armenia faction announced that it will vote against the program.

Majority of the Prosperous Armenia faction MPs voted against the program as well.

Armenia will continue purchasing SU-30, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Wednesday.

He said as of now the fighter jet which had been purchased is not in Armenia.

“According to the agreement, the fighter jet will appear in Armenia at set period of time,” he said.

Armenia took note of the US State Department's statement on the deployment of the Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It’s a long time Armenia and the USA make joint efforts to respond to the humanitarian disaster in Syria that is accompanied by a major crisis of refugees and deported people,” the statement says.

“The Armenian mission has exclusively humanitarian nature, is guided by the international humanitarian law and will coordinate its activities with the institutions and international partners offering humanitarian aid on site.

We share the concerns of the international community about the situation of the ethnic and religious minorities in the Middle East and highlight the continuity of humanitarian aid provided to Syria

Belarus expected the Armenian side to announce the date of the meeting with the State Secretary of Belarus Stanislav Zas, Belarus MFA said.

According to the MFA spokesperson, Belarus is committed to constructive cooperation with Yerevan and hopes that the sides could find mutual understanding on this issue.

An investigation into the criminal case against former MP, general Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan is over.

Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of arms, tax evasion, embezzlement and misappropriation of the budget funds, Special Investigative Service said in a statement.

The investigators name all types of weapons found during the search in the house belonging to Grigoryan, as well as preserves found during the searches in his houses and enterprises in Karabakh and Armenia. An arrest warrant has been issued for Manvel Grigoryan’s son – Arman Grigoryan.