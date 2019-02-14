Pence calls on European allies to renounce Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has blamed the European allies of the U.S. for attempting to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran and has called on them to renounce Iran’s nuclear deal, writes Reuters.

“Unfortunately, some of our leading European partners were not as ready to cooperate as we were. They actually spearheaded the efforts to create mechanisms that could help violate the sanctions,” Pence said during a conference devoted to Middle Eastern issues and organized by the U.S. in Warsaw.

He stated that the special EU financial mechanism for trade with Iran is an attempt to violate U.S. sanctions against the devastating revolutionary regime in Iran.

The conference in Warsaw gathered representatives of more than 60 countries, but large European powers such as Germany and France, which had agreed on the nuclear deal in 2015, refused to send their diplomats.