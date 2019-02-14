News
Thursday
February 14
Putin: We should not tolerate militants in Syria's Idlib
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish and Iranian counterparts that the presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib region should not be tolerated and that it's necessary to take steps to root out them.

Putin was speaking at a summit he is hosting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss the future of Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Putin noted that they need to agree on how to ensure the final de-escalation in Idlib. Russian President proposed to consider concrete practical steps that Russia, Turkey and Iran could jointly take to completely destroy the hotbeds of the terrorist groups.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
