Pashinyan: This is a procession towards economic victory and economic revolution

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has announced a physical and online economic revolution march.

The PM announced the campaign in parliament in his concluding speech at the debates of the government’s action plan.

“Today, I am beginning my second procession”, he said. “The previous one was a physical and online procession campaign towards the victory of a political revolution”, the PM said, referring to his iconic walking campaign that eventually led to what became known as the Velvet Revolution.

“This one is a procession towards economic victory, and towards economic revolution, and whoever has a step to make, let them make their step, whoever wants to pass this path, let them walk with me, because our path is indivertible, we are headed towards a free, happy and mighty Armenia, where it is only the Armenian flag that is above our heads, and we will reach our destination victoriously. Wherever it is required we will walk behind our people, wherever it is needed we will be the ones to lead, and when needed, we will be the followers. And the people will definitely win, and the people can make an economic revolution, and the government is ready to lead the people towards an economic revolution,” the PM said.