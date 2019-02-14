Armenian Ambassador and Iraqi Agriculture Minister discuss number of issues

Armenian Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan met with Iraqi Agriculture Minister, co-chair of the Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, Salih al-Hassani, the press service of the MFA reported.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the work and the results of the agreements reached during the second meeting of the Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission in 2017.
At the suggestion of al-Hassani, the parties agreed to hold the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Baghdad this year, which will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sphere.