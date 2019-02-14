ECHR obliges Armenia to pay nearly 70 thousand euros in six Teghut-related lawsuits

The European Court of Human Rights obliged Armenia to pay around 70 thousand euros in damages in six several lawsuits related to Teghut CJSC.
The lawsuits are related to Teghut’s offers to buy plots of land belonging to the villagers living near Teghut copper and molybdenum mine.
ECHR held there was violation of the right for property protections and obliged Armenia to pay Zhora and Arkadiy Ramazyan 10,400 euros, Levon Alikhanyan – 17, 200 euros, the Parasadyans – 8,600, the Vardanyans – 14,000, the Mashinyans – 14, 000 and Mher Alikhanyan – 5,200.