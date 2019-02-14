News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
ECHR obliges Armenia to pay nearly 70 thousand euros in six Teghut-related lawsuits
ECHR obliges Armenia to pay nearly 70 thousand euros in six Teghut-related lawsuits
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The European Court of Human Rights obliged Armenia to pay around 70 thousand euros in damages in six several lawsuits related to Teghut CJSC.

The lawsuits are related to Teghut’s offers to buy plots of land belonging to the villagers living near Teghut copper and molybdenum mine.

ECHR held there was violation of the right for property protections and obliged Armenia to pay Zhora and Arkadiy Ramazyan 10,400 euros, Levon Alikhanyan – 17, 200 euros, the Parasadyans – 8,600, the Vardanyans – 14,000, the Mashinyans – 14, 000 and Mher Alikhanyan – 5,200.  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos