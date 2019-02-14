Turkey ready to create bilateral trade mechanism with Iran

Turkey is ready to join the EU's payment channel SPV and create a similar bilateral mechanism for trade cooperation with Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a Thu. meeting with President Rouhani in Sochi, Mehr News reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday on the sidelines of the tripartite Sochi summit, and described terrorism as one of the most important problems in the region that requires common combat.

Stating that Iran and Turkey are determined to fight terrorism and cooperate in this issue, President Rouhani said, “unfortunately, terrorist groups in the region are being supported by foreign powers, especially by the United States, for years."

On bilateral cooperation between Iran and Turkey, he said, “we hope that the obstacles on the way of implementing other agreements between the two countries would be removed."

Cooperation between the two countries, especially between the private sectors is very good, he said, adding, “deepening banking transactions is prerequisite to development of these ties."

Iran is ready to develop relations with Turkey in energy, industry and transportation, said Rouhani, adding, “it is essential that the authorities of the joint commission of cooperation accelerate the process of implementing these agreements."

Referring to the tripartite summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey in on Syria in Sochi, Rouhani said, “while we are taking new steps for boosting stability in the region and fighting terrorism in Syria, some countries which are sponsoring terrorists are hatching plots against the region in Warsaw."