Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter to Iran’s Rouhani

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani over the terrorist attack on a bus in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.
The condolence letter runs as follows:
“I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack on a bus in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in Iran, which claimed lives of dozens of people.
I extend my deep condolences to you and the entire friendly people of Iran on this tragic incident.
Please, convey my words of sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing spiritual strength and steadfastness, and speedy recovery to the injured”.