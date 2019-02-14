Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made

YEREVAN. – Everything indicates that an attempt is being made to restore the Minsk process, director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reportrs on Thursday.

According to him, this is the reason for the contacts of Aliyev and Pashinyan, which cannot be called just random meetings.

“Many things that are now happening around the Karabakh issue are not new – no transperency, contradictory statements, non-compliance with agreements,” Iskandaryan told reporters.

Although the parties adhere to the principle of preserving peace, the goals are different and even opposite.

“This suggests that the calm situation will not last long. It is difficult to predict the war, but it is quite possible to forecast an escalation,” he added.

Alexander Iskandaryan added that the calm situation around Karabakh is not entirely beneficial for Baku in terms of internal problems.