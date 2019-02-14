Pashinyan has phone talk with Prime Minister of Lebanon

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri. Pashinyan congratulated Saad Hariri on the formation of Government in Lebanon and his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of the country, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.
Nikol Pashinyan wished success to Saad Hariri and his team and expressed confidence that the new Cabinet headed by Mr. Hariri will lead the country towards development and economic progress.
The interlocutors highlighted the strengthening of economic relations between the two countries. An agreement was reached to hold the Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental commission meeting in April.