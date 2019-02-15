Polish FM: EU shares US opinion on Iran

Poland’s foreign minister says the European Union shares the view of the United States that Iran currently plays a negative role in the Middle East but have differences on what should be done about it, AP reported.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Thursday at the end of an international Middle East conference Poland co-hosted with the United States that Iran wasn’t the focus of the event.

But he said it became clear during debates the “EU and the United States share their diagnosis of the situation, see Middle East problems in a similar way, including - let’s say it openly - the negative role of Iran.” but came up during debates.

Czaputowicz says where EU members and the U.S. differ are the appropriate “mode of action” to contain any threat Iran poses, especially 2015 Iran nuclear deal the Trump administration withdrew from.

He said he hoped the conference would lead to a Middle East peace process.