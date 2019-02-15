Seoul and Washington discuss upcoming US-North Korea summit

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha amd US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed ways the countries can work together to make a success of the second US-North Korea summit to be held in two weeks.
They especially exchanged views on the recent progress regarding the second US-North Korea summit, including US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun’s visit to and agreed to continue to consult more closely at each level during the remaining time to ensure a successful summit, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The first North Korea-US summit was held in Singapore last June. Donald Trump and Kim Jong UN adopted a joint statement. Pyongyang declared readiness for full denuclearization, while Washington pledged to provide security guarantees.
Last week Trump said the second summit will be held on February 27-28 in Hanoi.