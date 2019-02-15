Person found dead in apartment in Armenia’s Kotayk

A person was found dead Thursday, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At 11։40pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a resident of an apartment of a building in Hrazdan town was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls, and therefore rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene opened the door of this apartment, and they found the dead body of a person—who was born in 1970, on the bed.

The cause of death, however, is not said.