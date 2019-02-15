News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.99
EUR
550.06
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
Investigation on Armenia MP’s case is over
Investigation on Armenia MP’s case is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The investigation of the case into the incident that occurred last summer at Olympavan gym in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan has been completed, and the Special Investigation Service (SIS) has sent this case—along with the indictment—to the prosecutor’s office.

SIS Spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, MP Eduard Babayan—who is the former head of the security service of Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan—is charged with deliberately causing serious injury to Vyacheslav Harutyunov, 50, at Olympavan.

On August 21, 2018 Babayan was released from custody on a 20mn-dram (approx. US$41,487) bail

On the night of July 2, 2018 police received a call from a Yerevan hospital that Harutyunov was admitted to this medical center and that he had suffered a fracture and several other injuries.

The incident had occurred at Olympavan gym where the victim had complained that his son, a world boxing champion, was not being granted a military service deferment.

An argument had ensued, and as a result, Vyacheslav Harutyunov was beaten and he sustained severe injuries.

He testified to the investigator that he was beaten by Tsarukyan’s bodyguard and some others. But several hours later, he withdrew his testimony saying that he had sustained injuries as a result of slipping and given false testimony due to being under the influence of medication.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Person found dead in apartment in Armenia’s Kotayk
The cause of death, however, is not said…
 Investigation into ex-Armenia general's criminal case is over
Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of arms, tax evasion...
 Armenia justice minister to meet with inmate who declared hunger strike
The ministry has urged the prisoner to end his hunger strike…
 Convict declares hunger strike, demands to see Justice Minister
Armen Khachikyan has also declared a hunger strike…
53.79 grams of opium found at Armenia border checkpoint
An Iranian citizen has been detained…
 Road accident deaths in US above 40,000 for third year in row
“The 2018 total represents a decline of just 231 deaths -- roughly 1 percent…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos