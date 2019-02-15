Investigation on Armenia MP’s case is over

YEREVAN. – The investigation of the case into the incident that occurred last summer at Olympavan gym in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan has been completed, and the Special Investigation Service (SIS) has sent this case—along with the indictment—to the prosecutor’s office.

SIS Spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, MP Eduard Babayan—who is the former head of the security service of Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan—is charged with deliberately causing serious injury to Vyacheslav Harutyunov, 50, at Olympavan.

On August 21, 2018 Babayan was released from custody on a 20mn-dram (approx. US$41,487) bail

On the night of July 2, 2018 police received a call from a Yerevan hospital that Harutyunov was admitted to this medical center and that he had suffered a fracture and several other injuries.

The incident had occurred at Olympavan gym where the victim had complained that his son, a world boxing champion, was not being granted a military service deferment.

An argument had ensued, and as a result, Vyacheslav Harutyunov was beaten and he sustained severe injuries.

He testified to the investigator that he was beaten by Tsarukyan’s bodyguard and some others. But several hours later, he withdrew his testimony saying that he had sustained injuries as a result of slipping and given false testimony due to being under the influence of medication.