French Ambassador to Italy to return to Rome

French ambassador to Italy, recalled this month in response to a series of critical comments directed at France by Italian politicians, will return to Rome on Friday, said the French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.
France for the first time recalled its ambassador on February 7 since World War Two, Reuters reported.
Ties between the two allies have grown tense since 2018, with Italy’s Deputy Prime Ministers Luigi di Maio and Matteo Salvini firing verbal pot-shots at French President Emmanuel Macron and his government, mostly over migration policy.
The recall came shortly after di Maio met members of France’s “yellow vest.”