Turkey remains loyal to its S-400 deal with Russia

Turkey plans to purchase Russia-produced S-400 anti-aircraft system despite an informal deadline set by Washington for giving a response to the offer to purchase Patriot instead of the Russian system, Turkish MP Volkan Bozkir said.
Ankara remain loyal to its deal with Russia over the purchase of S-400, as Turkish authorities need system to tackle security challenges, he said, adding that relations with U.S. and Russia are important. However, he believes it’s wrong to solve problems through Turkey just because Russia has issues with the United States, Reuters reported.
He said Ankara had already paid the bulk of the price for the S-400s and the systems are expected to arrive in November.