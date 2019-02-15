News
Armenia PM: There are numerous investment projects at our disposal
Armenia PM: There are numerous investment projects at our disposal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – There are numerous investment projects at our disposal, some of them are realistic, some are unserious, and we need to work on some of them.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned at the start of Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the Government of Armenia.

“Potential investors [in Armenia] prefer various ways for engaging with the state; some prefer to work with the ministries, some—to work with the deputy prime ministers, or the prime minister, the provincial governors,” Pashinyan said. “That’s normal; let anyone work with whom he wants to work.

“But my request is that, regarding investment negotiations, they be concentrated at the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments.”

In his words, they sometimes face a problem when people come and say they want to make a major investment in Armenia, but then it turns out that this conversation was not serious. Pashinyan informed that they have developed a “filter” in this regard.

“It’s recommended to have such conversations solely with those persons who will submit their banking history,” the Armenian PM added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
