There is need to seriously think about protecting labor rights in Armenia, PM says

YEREVAN. – We need to have a summed up idea regarding all vacancies existing in the republic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted at Friday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.
“We don’t need only a number, but number, address, salary [of these vacancies],” Pashinyan said. “And this information as to where there is what workplace, with what salary, should be accessible to the public.”
Also, the PM stressed that there is a need to seriously think about protecting labor rights in Armenia.