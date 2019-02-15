News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
There is need to seriously think about protecting labor rights in Armenia, PM says
There is need to seriously think about protecting labor rights in Armenia, PM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We need to have a summed up idea regarding all vacancies existing in the republic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted at Friday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.

“We don’t need only a number, but number, address, salary [of these vacancies],” Pashinyan said. “And this information as to where there is what workplace, with what salary, should be accessible to the public.”

Also, the PM stressed that there is a need to seriously think about protecting labor rights in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos