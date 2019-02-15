PM Pashinyan: 80%-90% of those sought in Armenia are wanted for evading military service

YEREVAN. – At Friday’s Cabinet session, the Government of Armenia approved the draft on making an amendment to the law on the citizens who, in violation of the established order, have not served their compulsory military service in the country.
As a result of this amendment, the law is extended for one more year, and this will enable male Armenian citizens over 27 years old and who have not served their compulsory military service in Armenia to pay the statutory fee within the prescribed time frame, return to the country, and be relieved of criminal proceedings for not having served in the army.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted during the Cabinet meeting that 80 to 90 percent of the people who are sought in Armenia are those who are wanted for evading military service.
The PM noted that, after the change in the political situation in Armenia, the reaction to this law needs to be comprehended, and the future respective courses of action will be determined accordingly.
Pashinyan added that they had discussed this matter with the defense minister, too, and there were several ideas for resolving this issue once and for all.