Armenian army equipped with new drones of local production

YEREVAN. – The Armenian armed forces are equipped with new Armenia-produced drones.
According to information obtained by Armenian News-NEWS.am, another stage of supplying the military units with improved ARMI-55M drones is underway.
The upgraded aircraft has extensive capabilities for piloting and reconnaissance. During one flight, UAV can cover a distance of 400–500 kilometers. The maximum range of communication with the operator is 100 kilometers. If need be, reconnaissance can be conducted in the depths of the enemy’s territory 150–200 kilometers far.
The development of new generation drones, including weapon-equipped drones, has started.