State Revenue Committee: E-commerce may facilitate fight against shadow economy
State Revenue Committee: E-commerce may facilitate fight against shadow economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The development of e-commerce may facilitate the fight against the shadow economy, head of the Methodology, Procedures and Services of the Armenia’s State Revenue Committee Hrachya Muradyan told reporters on Friday.

“On the other hand, the development of e-commerce may lead to difficulties with documentation. But the most important thing is that there are no cases of illegal entrepreneurship,” the official said.

According to him, the e-commerce will help control cash flow, as transactions will be performed through banks.

“From the point of view of competitiveness towards external players, we have certain obligations within the EAEU. However, the state is pursuing an export policy in every way,” Hrachya Muradyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
