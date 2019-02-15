Expert: Armenia small market prevents new companies from entering e-payment field

The small Armenian market prevents new companies from entering e-payments’ field, the Head of ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank's department of remote banking services and digital operations management, Lilit Gevorgyan, told reporters on Friday.

According to her, a corresponding turnover should be guaranteed in order to engage more companies of this field.

ONEX executive director Samvel Martirosyan, in his turn, noted, that there are legal obstacles that prevent the development of the electronic commerce.

“We actually have no aviation or freight services, thus the development of electronic commerce is impossible,” he said.