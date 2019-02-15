Mogherini and Pompeo discuss transatlantic cooperation

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo stressed the importance of “transatlantic cooperation between the European Union and the United States on a wide range of foreign policy issues,” according to a written statement by Mogherini’s office.
Foreign policy issues that Mogherini and Pompeo cooperate include “the current work towards a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela, the need to ensure a political transition in Syria, support to peace in Afghanistan and to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ahead of the upcoming US-DPRK [North Korea] summit,” the statement said.
The two also discussed “the situation in Ukraine, as well as EU-US cooperation in the Western Balkans, in particular following the entry into force of the Prespa agreement [resolving the name dispute between North Macedonia and Greece] and the US support for the EU-facilitated Serbia-Kosovo dialogue,” it added.