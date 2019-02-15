News
Mogherini and Pompeo discuss transatlantic cooperation
Mogherini and Pompeo discuss transatlantic cooperation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

EU foreign policy chief  Federica Mogherini and  U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo stressed the importance of “transatlantic cooperation between the European Union and the United States on a wide range of foreign policy issues,” according to a written statement by Mogherini’s office.

Foreign policy issues that Mogherini and Pompeo cooperate include “the current work towards a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela, the need to ensure a political transition in Syria, support to peace in Afghanistan and to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ahead of the upcoming US-DPRK [North Korea] summit,” the statement said. 

The two also discussed “the situation in Ukraine, as well as EU-US cooperation in the Western Balkans, in particular following the entry into force of the Prespa agreement [resolving the name dispute between North Macedonia and Greece] and the US support for the EU-facilitated Serbia-Kosovo dialogue,” it added. 
