Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
China and US concludes new round of high-level trade talk in Beijing
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

China and the United States have just concluded a new round of high-level trade talk in Beijing, Xinhua reported.

A string of positive signals released from the meeting have shown that on the basis of equality, the two countries are moving towards a final deal, led by the consensus reached by top leaders of the two countries.

When meeting with U.S. negotiation delegates on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China stands ready to resolve trade disputes through cooperation and reach a deal that can be accepted by both sides.
