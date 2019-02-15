News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Kalashnikov: Russia will highly evaluate deployment of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria
Kalashnikov: Russia will highly evaluate deployment of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria
Region:Armenia, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russia will highly evaluate the deployment of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov, stated on Friday.

The politician also noted that there is a large Armenian community in Syria.

“Secondly, Armenia not afraid of any West, its reaction. For it you needed to have courage and Russia will highly evaluate it,” he said that Russia has positively assessed Armenia’s step.

At the same time, Kalashnikov expressed a lack of understanding why it is impossible to cooperate with the Syrian government, which works with the citizens of the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: We should not tolerate militants in Syria's Idlib
Putin noted that they need to agree on how to ensure the final de-escalation in Idlib...
 Rouhani welcomes US troops withdrawal from Syria
If it is true, this is good news, he said adding that Iran will never trust the words…
 Pashinyan: Armenia does not plan to participate in Syria military actions
PM assured that the Armenian experts are exclusively on humanitarian mission…
Aysor.am: State Department comments on Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria
“Nor do we support any cooperation between Armenia and Russia for this mission…
Cyprus MOD: Countries like Armenia have their principles regarding peace
The minister commented on Armenia sending a humanitarian group to Syria…
 Tonoyan: Armenia's humanitarian mission adheres to law
There was “a de facto written request of the Syrian authorities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos