Kalashnikov: Russia will highly evaluate deployment of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria

Russia will highly evaluate the deployment of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov, stated on Friday.

The politician also noted that there is a large Armenian community in Syria.

“Secondly, Armenia not afraid of any West, its reaction. For it you needed to have courage and Russia will highly evaluate it,” he said that Russia has positively assessed Armenia’s step.

At the same time, Kalashnikov expressed a lack of understanding why it is impossible to cooperate with the Syrian government, which works with the citizens of the country.