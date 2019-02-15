Attorney: Manvel Grigoryan did not give testimony against anyone

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ex-MP and retired Manvel Grigoryan did not give testimony against anyone, I can tell it for sure,” Grigoryan’s attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told reportes.

He also said he cannot either reject or confirm the information about his interrogation.

Mkrtchyan also said Grigoryan is still in hospital.

On February 7, a medical consultation was held at the prison where Grigoryan is kept. And as a result, it was decided that he should be transferred to a civilian hospital for a medical examination.

On January 22, the Criminal Court of Appeal granted the attorney general’s office appeal of the first instance court’s decision on releasing Grigoryan from prison on bail, and ruled that he be remanded in custody again.

On December 21, 2018 the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction had released Manvel Grigoryan from custody on an AMD 25mn (approx. US$51,600) bail. The Prosecutor General’s Office, however, had appealed this decision to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Grigoryan was remanded in custody for the first time on June 19, and by the decision of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

He is charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing weapons and ammunition, as well as committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the appropriation of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.