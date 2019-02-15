News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Armenian PM and Swiss Ambassador discuss cooperation issues
Armenian PM and Swiss Ambassador discuss cooperation issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Friday  Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary H.E. Mr. Stefano Lazzarott, the Armenian Government’s press office reported.

Armenia attaches great importance to political, economic and humanitarian ties with Switzerland, and expressed hope that the ambassador will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador stressed that he is ready to make maximum efforts to strengthen and expand the Armenian-Swiss friendly relations.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenian-Swiss cooperation agenda. The parties touched upon the possibilities of cooperation in various fields, noting the most promising areas, in particular, agriculture, tourism, nature conservation.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos