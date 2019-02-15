Armenian PM and Swiss Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Friday Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary H.E. Mr. Stefano Lazzarott, the Armenian Government’s press office reported.
Armenia attaches great importance to political, economic and humanitarian ties with Switzerland, and expressed hope that the ambassador will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The ambassador stressed that he is ready to make maximum efforts to strengthen and expand the Armenian-Swiss friendly relations.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenian-Swiss cooperation agenda. The parties touched upon the possibilities of cooperation in various fields, noting the most promising areas, in particular, agriculture, tourism, nature conservation.