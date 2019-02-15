News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Preliminary investigation into Kocharyan’s and 3 other former top officials’ cases over
Preliminary investigation into Kocharyan’s and 3 other former top officials’ cases over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN.- The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has finished the preliminary investigation into the criminal cases connected with the incidents of March 1-2, 2008.

The SIS assessed that there are sufficient evidences to file indictments against former President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Armen Gevorgyan.

Robert Kocharyan is charged under Article 300.1 part 1 and Article 311 part 4, part 2 for overthrowing constitutional order and getting big amount of bribe.

Seyran Ohanyan is charged under Article 300.1 part 1 overthrowing constitutional order, the same charges are brought against Yuri Khachaturov.

Yuri Khachaturov is charged under Part 1 of Article 300.1, which is overthrowing the Constitutional Order.

Armen Gevorgyan is charged under the Article 38-300.1 Part 1 assistance in overthrowing constitutional order, Article 311 and Article 190 - getting big amount of bribe and legalizing illegally acquired property.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos