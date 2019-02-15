Preliminary investigation into Kocharyan’s and 3 other former top officials’ cases over

YEREVAN.- The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has finished the preliminary investigation into the criminal cases connected with the incidents of March 1-2, 2008.
The SIS assessed that there are sufficient evidences to file indictments against former President Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, former CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Armen Gevorgyan.
Robert Kocharyan is charged under Article 300.1 part 1 and Article 311 part 4, part 2 for overthrowing constitutional order and getting big amount of bribe.
Seyran Ohanyan is charged under Article 300.1 part 1 overthrowing constitutional order, the same charges are brought against Yuri Khachaturov.
Armen Gevorgyan is charged under the Article 38-300.1 Part 1 assistance in overthrowing constitutional order, Article 311 and Article 190 - getting big amount of bribe and legalizing illegally acquired property.