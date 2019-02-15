News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Armenian FM, member of U.S. Senate Committee highlight protection of ethnic and religious minorities in Middle East
Armenian FM, member of U.S. Senate Committee highlight protection of ethnic and religious minorities in Middle East
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Robert Menendez exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, highlighted the protection of ethnic and religious minorities in the Middle East during their meeting in Munich on February 15, the press service of the MFA Armenia reported.

The sides discussed a number of issues of Armenian-U.S. cooperation, highlighting the role of the U.S.-Armenian community.

At the request of the Senator, FM Mnatsakanyan presented the recent political developments in Armenia and the reform implementation process based on the broad mandate of the people, emphasizing that the priority of the Government is ensuring economic development based on high technologies and innovations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
American Armenians meet with US Ambassador as she prepares to depart for Yerevan
“We were encouraged by our constructive discussion today with Ambassador Tracy…
 Nikol Pashinyan: Bolton and I did not discuss Karabakh issue
Speaking about his phone conversation with National Security Adviser John Bolton, Pashinyan stressed that the Karabakh issue ...
 Chairman of Armenia's Investigative Committee receives delegation of US Embassy in Armenia
Hayk Grigoryan highly appreciated the cooperation with the US Embassy...
 Armenia’s education minister visits Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School
The students welcomed him by a performance...
Trump: US supports prosperous, democratic Armenia at peace with its neighbors
The US president congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Prime Minister…
 Armenia ambassador meets with US senator from Rhode Island
The diplomat briefed the American lawmaker on the recent developments in Armenia’s political processes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos