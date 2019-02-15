Armenian President meets with Latvian Presiden

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis have held a meeting today in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Sarkissian's Office said.
Sarkissian spoke highly about the traditional friendly relations between Armenia and Latvia, noting that great potential for deepening cooperation exists.
Cooperation between the two countries was especially highlighted in the context of the Armenia-EU relations. Sarkissian found the EU member countries' ratification of the Armenia-EU CEPA to be a priority.
Sarkissian also noted that the Latvian practice in certain sectors is useful for Armenia.
In turn, the Latvian president said they are ready to share their experience and knowledge with Armenian counterparts.
Noting that Armenia and Latvia can successfully cooperate in education, science, high technologies and telecommunications, Sarkissian said: "We can help one another and learn from one another".