FM presents to UK official Armenia’s approach toward Karabakh issue

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Munich on a working visit, met with Sir Alan Duncan, UK Minister for Europe and the Americas.

The interlocutors discussed matters with respect to making cooperation grow deeper, and expressed readiness to take practical steps toward further enriching the Armenian-British agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, FM Mnatsakanyan briefed minister Duncan on the latest political developments in Armenia, and presented the priorities of the country’s new government.

The Armenian FM and the UK minister exchanged views also on several regional and international issues.

And at the request of Duncan, Mnatsakanyan spoke about Armenia’s approach towards achieving a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.