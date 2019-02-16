News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
FM presents to UK official Armenia’s approach toward Karabakh issue
FM presents to UK official Armenia’s approach toward Karabakh issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Munich on a working visit, met with Sir Alan Duncan, UK Minister for Europe and the Americas.

The interlocutors discussed matters with respect to making cooperation grow deeper, and expressed readiness to take practical steps toward further enriching the Armenian-British agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, FM Mnatsakanyan briefed minister Duncan on the latest political developments in Armenia, and presented the priorities of the country’s new government.

The Armenian FM and the UK minister exchanged views also on several regional and international issues.

And at the request of Duncan, Mnatsakanyan spoke about Armenia’s approach towards achieving a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Defense Minister receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
The situation on the line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan...
 Armenia President: Karabakh issue can be very perilous if not properly managed
Sarkissian met with the students and faculty at Heidelberg University in Germany…
 Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made
This suggests that the calm situation will not last long...
 Newspaper: Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president to meet
The venue is virtually known, too…
 Aliyev: Baku has “advantage both at negotiating table and on battlefield"
Negotiations are underway between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 ARF stands for military agreement between Armenia and Karabakh
Karabakh will host a forum in late February…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos