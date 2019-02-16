FM reaffirms Armenia government’s commitment to effectively implement partnership agreement with EU

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Munich on a working visit, on Friday met with his Dutch colleague, Stef Blok.

They conferred on relations and cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, the two FMs pointed to the need for further deepening of bilateral trade and economic ties between Armenia and the Netherlands.

In addition, Mnatsakanyan presented to Blok Armenia’s accomplishments in high technology, innovation, and creative education.

Reflecting on Armenia’s relations with the European Union (EU), Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to effectively implement the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Also, the interlocutors discussed a number of urgent regional and international matters.