News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
FM reaffirms Armenia government’s commitment to effectively implement partnership agreement with EU
FM reaffirms Armenia government’s commitment to effectively implement partnership agreement with EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Munich on a working visit, on Friday met with his Dutch colleague, Stef Blok.

They conferred on relations and cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, the two FMs pointed to the need for further deepening of bilateral trade and economic ties between Armenia and the Netherlands.

In addition, Mnatsakanyan presented to Blok Armenia’s accomplishments in high technology, innovation, and creative education.

Reflecting on Armenia’s relations with the European Union (EU), Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to effectively implement the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Also, the interlocutors discussed a number of urgent regional and international matters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Polish FM: EU shares US opinion on Iran
European Union shares the view of the United States that Iran currently plays a negative role in the Middle East...
 Armenia FM receives EU ambassadors, special envoys for EaP
Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia values the Eastern Partnership as an effective platform that is formed on the basis of shared values and outlined objectives…
 EU parliament approves EU-Singapore trade deal
The EU and Singapore trade about 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in goods and 40 billion euros in services a year...
 European Commission adds Saudi Arabia to a blacklist
The move is part of a crackdown on money laundering after several scandals at EU banks...
 Armenian NA Deputy meets with EU Special Representatives for Eastern Partnership
The parties also touched upon the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, transitional justice, values ​​that underlie the Eastern Partnership...
 EU agrees on amendments to Gas Directive, which will regulate, among others, Nord Stream 2
he European Commission says the new rules will increase competition between gas suppliers and increase energy security throughout the EU...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos