Armenia FM discusses bilateral agenda with Oman colleague

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday met with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of Oman, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.
The interlocutors exchanged views on several matters on the Armenian-Omanese bilateral agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The FMs lauded the productive cooperation established between the two countries, and stressed the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation as the priority direction.
Separately, Mnatsakanyan presented to Yusuf bin Alawi the recent political developments in Armenia, and highlighted the Armenian government’s commitment to implement a broad agenda of reforms in the country.
Also, the Armenian FM attached importance to the need to strengthen and deepen tourism, business, and cultural ties and to expand the legal framework between Armenia and Oman.
And at the request of his Omanese counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan spoke about Armenia’s outlook on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.