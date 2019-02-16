News
Armenia’s Zohrabyan confers on bilateral, multilateral agenda with Liechtenstein FM
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is attending the Munich Security Conference, on Saturday met with Aurelia Frick, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justice and Culture of Liechtenstein.

They underscored the measures to be taken toward invigorating Armenia-Liechtenstein relations, reflected on their bilateral and multilateral agenda, and stressed collaboration within international organizations.

Separately, Mnatsakanyan presented to his interlocutor the steps which Armenia is taking at international platforms, and toward the prevention of genocides and other crimes against humanity. In particular, the FMs of the two countries expressed readiness to engage in closer cooperation on the agenda of the prevention of genocides and other crimes against humanity.

Also, Mnatsakanyan presented to Frick the recent political developments in Armenia, and the foreign policy priorities of the country.

In addition, they touched upon a number of urgent matters that are on the regional and international agenda.
