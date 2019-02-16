Armenian FM and his Croatian counterpart hold meeting in Munich

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Croatian counterpart Marija Pejčinović Burić held a meeting on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
During the meeting the ministers emphasized mutual readiness to take steps for enhancing bilateral agenda in the direction of utilizing the existing potential, the foreign ministry said in a news release.
The need for expanding partnership in international organizations and boosting political dialogue was highlighted in this context.
FM Mnatsakanyan presented the priorities of the Armenian government’s development agenda.
The sides also exchanged ideas over the Armenia-EU partnership. In this context, Mnatsakanyan noted that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement enables new opportunities for cooperation with member countries of the European Union.
A number of international and regional issues were also discussed at the meeting.