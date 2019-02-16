News
Tunisian oil refinery workers kidnapped in Libya
Tunisian oil refinery workers kidnapped in Libya
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Fourteen Tunisian workers were kidnapped as they travelled to work at an oil refinery in western Libya, a human rights activist said on Friday, Reuters reported.

They were abducted by members of a Libyan tribe demanding the release of a relative who is imprisoned in Tunisia on drug charges, Mustafa Abdel Kebir, president of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

The group was seized in the small town of Zawiya, west of the capital Tripoli, he added. He did not say when the kidnapping took place. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
