Armenian President meets with Executive Director of UN World Food Programme

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan, who is in Munich on a working visit, met with David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme on Saturday.
The interlocutors talked about healthy food production and exports, overcoming hunger programs across the world, providing food aid, implementing school food programs and expanding cooperation with Armenia in this context.
Beasley noted that as a result of conflicts and wars, the number of people dying from hunger is increasing.
"The president of Armenia is one of those figures who think not only about the people of his country, but also interested in the role of Armenia in overcoming the conflicts and the resulting hunger. These are important issues for us, so Armenia can be an important partner for us, "said Beasley. He underlined that they expect deeper cooperation with Armenia.
The Armenian President stressed the importance of cooperation with the World Food Programme not only in terms of using their ideas, knowhow, management systems and assessments.