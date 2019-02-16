FMs of Armenia and Sudan discuss prospects for enriching bilateral agenda

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
The foreign ministers of both countries exchanged views on the prospects for the development and enrichment of the bilateral agenda. Among the priority directions, the Armenian Foreign Minister noted the sphere of creative education, innovations and high technologies, stressing Armenia’s readiness to initiate programs aimed at sharing experience.
The interlocutors emphasized importance of the role of small, but active Armenian community in strengthening of the bilateral agenda.
The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry noted that the expansion of relations between Armenia and African continent states is one of the most important priorities of the country's foreign policy, and the Armenian side is ready to take practical steps in this direction in order to develop and deepen multi-sectoral cooperation.
The interlocutors also touched upon the prospects for cooperation within the framework of international organizations.
Touching upon the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group.