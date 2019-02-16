News
Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Malta sign a memorandum of understanding
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met his Maltese colleague Abela Carmelo in Munich on Saturday.

The agenda included issues relating to the organization of mutual high-level visits and the expansion of the legal field. The parties stressed the importance of boosting trade, economic and business relations, as well as cultural cooperation.

In this context, the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry briefed his interlocutor on the preparatory work for the World Information Technology Congress, which will be held in October in Yerevan.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding for political consultations.
