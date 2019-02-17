Albanian protesters attack PM's office to demand he quits

Protesters in Albania attacked the prime minister’s office with iron bars and petrol bombs on Saturday, demanding his resignation over a scandal-plagued plan to build a ring-road around the capital, Reuters reported.
Several people, including journalists, were hurt as police fired tear gas to push back the protesters, some of whom were residents angry over the planned demolition of homes to make way for the highway around Tirana.
During four hours of unrest, they attacked two large art installations outside the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, an artist and former basketball player elected in 2013.