News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 17
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
A Florida man mistakenly received a $980K tax refund
A Florida man mistakenly received a $980K tax refund
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A Florida man received a huge IRS refund by falsely claiming he paid $1 million in taxes, authorities said Friday, NBC News reported.

The IRS has recouped much of the $980,000 refund from Tampa resident Ramon Christopher Blanchett, who federal prosecutors said told a seven-digit lie on his 2016 income tax returns.

Blanchett called himself a "freelancer" and reported $18,497 of income that year, according to an asset forfeiture complaint filed last month by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa.

But in that same self-prepared 1040 return, filed Feb. 21, 2017, Blanchett also reported that $1 million had been withheld in taxes, which led to a $980,000 refund check, federal authorities said.

Blanchett used $49,117.59 to buy a Lexus — which has since been seized by federal authorities, along with three bank accounts worth $919,251.94, court documents showed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos