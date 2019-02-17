Heather Nauert withdraws bid to be US ambassador to UN

Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. permanent representative to UN Heather Nauert has withdrawn.
Nauert said the decision was made “in the best interest of my family” as the past two months have been gruelling for her family.
Trump nominated Nauert, who is official representative of the State Department, in December.
There were doubts whether Nauert, who has less than two years of experience of working for the government and no experience in the international agencies, would perform her duties as required.