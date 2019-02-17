Armenia, Rwanda foreign ministers meet in Munich

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Rwandan counterpart Richard Sezibera met on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.
Minister Mnatsakanyan underlined that Armenia is committed to developing comprehensive cooperation with the countries of the African continent, in this respect attaching importance to the international organizations, in particular, the platform of the International Organization of Francophonie.
The interlocutors discussed prospects for further intensification of Armenian-Rwandan relations and enlargement and enrichment of bilateral agenda. The digital economy, information technology and innovation spheres were highlighted as priority sectors. Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized Armenia's willingness to initiate programs to share experiences in this area.
Touching upon the consistent steps undertaken by Armenia and Rwanda on the international platforms to prevent genocide and crimes against humanity, Mnatsakanyan and Sezibera highlighted the consolidation of efforts to promote prevention agenda.