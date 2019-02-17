Mnatsakanyan: Armenia plans to continue contribution to humanitarian mission in Syria

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit of the League of Arab States on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.
Highly appreciating the traditional warm ties of the Arab world with Armenia, Minister Mnatsakanyan and Secretary General discussed the steps necessary for the further development of effective mutual cooperation.
The interlocutors exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, the humanitarian situation in Syria and possible steps aimed at improving it.
In this regard, Mnatsakanyan noted that the humanitarian situation in Syria, in particular, the challenges faced by the Armenian community, are in the spotlight, and Armenia intends to continue its contribution to the humanitarian mission on the ground.
They also touched upon a number of international and regional challenges.