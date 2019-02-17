News
Serbia president reaffirms intention to open embassy in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian who is on a working visit to Munich met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. 

The presidents noted that centuries-old relations between Armenia and Serbia, cultural and historical ties as well as common values are an excellent background for the development of cooperation in different areas.

President of Serbia reaffirmed the intention to open an embassy in Yerevan which will be a new impetus to the deepening of mutual cooperation. 

The interlocutors discussed prospects of cooperation in economy, trade, education, development of Artificial Intelligence and tourism development. 

 
