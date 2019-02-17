Armenia’s Foreign Minister, adviser to German chancellor discuss cooperation

Armenia’s Foreign Minister met with the foreign policy and security adviser to German chancellor Jan Hecker on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The interlocutors exchanged views on development of Armenia-Germany relations and implementation of the agreements reached during the mutual high level visits.

The areas of high-tech, education and innovations were underscored as priority fields for cooperation.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues. Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed German official on Armenia’s approaches to the Karabakh settlement.