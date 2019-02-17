Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs not scheduled to meet in Munich, but they can meet in corridors

The meetings with colleagues on the margins of the Munich Security Conference are based on a sole principle – Armenia’s national interests, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Munich.
“Our policy is highly pro-Armenian and Armenia-oriented, and this is perceived in a good manner, but this policy has to be of continuous character. We have different agenda with different partners,” he said.
A meeting with Azerbaijani foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, however, is not scheduled, the minister said.
“We can meet in the corridors. We do not have any problems with meeting Mammadyarov in the corridors, saying hello, but we have not scheduled a meeting. If we had planned it, we would have made it public. We are quite attentive on the matter,” Mnatsakanyan said.
Nevertheless, he noted that there is something to talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart.
“The work continues, it has its logic. We will continue to meet,” he added.
Responding to the recent threats of the Azerbaijani president, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said: “We are fully encouraged to reduce the rhetoric and will continue to do so because it is not helpful”.
Mnatsakanyan added that the peace-oriented work does not stop, and Armenia's determination is not questioned.