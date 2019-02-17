News
Sunday
February 17
Mnatsakanyan briefs OSCE chairperson on Armenia's approach towards Karabakh settlement
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Slovakian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Miroslav Lajcak.

The ministers discussed issues of Armenia-Slovakia agenda and expressed readiness to expand cooperation.

As to Armenia-EU cooperation, the interlocutors underlined importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and EU.  

The sides touched upon cooperation on international platforms and discussed implementation of priorities of Slovakia’s OSCE chairmanship.

Mnatsaknyan briefed his Slovakian counterpart on Armenia’s approaches and positon on the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

 
